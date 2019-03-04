



Authorities in Maryland say a tractor-trailer hauling ranch dressing crashed near a creek in Clear Spring, spilling dressing and about 75 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Sgt. Jacob Altman tells The Herald-Mail that two people in the truck were treated at a hospital.

State police and 911 center officials say the tractor-trailer ran off the road on Interstate 70 early Saturday and crashed into a ditch, spilling some cargo and fuel into the Little Conococheague Creek. It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

One lane of the interstate was closed for nearly 12 hours, and booms were placed in the creek to help absorb the spilled fuel. The fire sergeant says the Maryland Department of the Environment has been notified.

