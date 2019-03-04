



A rare, $1,000 bill was auctioned off here in Baltimore, and it fetched a near record amount.

The 1891 bill, called a Marcy Note, is one of only two known in existence, according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, which auctioned the bill.

It sold for $1.92 million to a private buyer during an auction Friday.

The only other known Marcy Note is housed at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

