



Maryland’s love of seafood and baseball may have been the inspiration for Nike’s newest sneaker.

Sole-U tweeted Friday, “Baltimore inspired.”

The photos were leaked according to Footwear News, following the release of Saucony’s Avocado Toast sneaker last week.

The orange and black Air Max 95 Crab sneakers feature similar colors to the Orioles, don a crab on the tongue.

Also the insoles have a similar design to Old Bay seasoning.

The shoes will be released this spring and will cost $170.

