



The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to allow running back Le’Veon Bell to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason following a season which Bell sat out rather than play on the franchise tag. As such, the 27-year-old running back will hit the market looking for a long-term deal with a new team. The latest buzz coming from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis has Bell staying in the AFC North and relocating to Baltimore.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, there is growing speculation that the Ravens are one of the front runners to sign Bell once the league year officially opens on March 13th. Bell likely won’t come cheap however, as CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported a few weeks ago that the veteran back is looking for a deal that would pay him $50 million in the first two years of the contract.

The Ravens do have approximately $50 million in cap space heading into this free agency period, so they theoretically could afford Bell at the type of price tag that he wants. As for what Bell brings to the table, the team would be adding a running back that, when healthy is the best all-around threat out of the backfield in the league. In 2017, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns and added another 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

The Ravens rushing attack ranked second in the league in yards per game (152.6) last season, and with Lamar Jackson running the show, they were tops in the league over the last seven games. Head coach John Harbaugh said last weekthat Gus Edwards, the surprise of last season, would enter the spring at the top of the depth chart but he did leave the door open for that to change based on what the team does in free agency.

Adding Bell would be a boost to the Ravens on two fronts: it gives them a dominant weapon to help speedy quarterback Lamar Jackson and stealing away one of your rival’s best players.

However, Bell could also go to the New York Jets, KDKA reports.

Would you want the longtime Steelers star on the Ravens?

