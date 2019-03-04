



Authorities say a man who drove for Uber and Lyft in Washington has been found dead in Delaware, six weeks after he went missing.

News outlets report that a Metropolitan police spokesman says 43-year-old Musba Behiru Shifa was found dead in Wilmington on Saturday. He was last seen in northwest Washington in late January.

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were not immediately clear.

Shifa was originally from Ethiopia.

