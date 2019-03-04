  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, Lyft, Musba Behiru Shifa, Uber


WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a man who drove for Uber and Lyft in Washington has been found dead in Delaware, six weeks after he went missing.

News outlets report that a Metropolitan police spokesman says 43-year-old Musba Behiru Shifa was found dead in Wilmington on Saturday. He was last seen in northwest Washington in late January.

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were not immediately clear.

Shifa was originally from Ethiopia.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s