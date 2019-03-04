



Cold air will be the rule until much later this week in Baltimore, with much below normal temperatures sending us as much as 15 degrees below normal or more for the next three days.

Look for nights to be back in the teens and daytime highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s!

Normal temperatures this week are a high of 50 and a low of 30 degrees.

By Friday, some clouds and a chance of a little mixed precipitation is likely to develop later in the day.

However, much milder air is coming our way this weekend!

