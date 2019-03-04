  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We just lucked out. L-U-C-K-E-D- O-U-T-! What could have been was not. Yesterday afternoon weather life looked quite problematic, and then by 9 P.M. advisories were dropped, temps never got to the point of a big freeze over, and we start this day with sun returning. Sun returning but a high of only 40°. Normals are now up to 50° day-side, 30° night-side. Tonight through Wednesday night we will average 10-15 degrees below normal. Add in a bit of a wind chill and you have the feel of mid-January.

If that is the biggest weather issue facing us this early March we win.

Spring is 16 days away. That does not mean Winter ends in 16 days. There have been “Opening Day’s”, in April, where there have been snow flurries. Conversely there have been “Opening Day’s” where it has been sunny and 70° too.

March is the “Wild Card” month of Winter. And why am I ending with those words? Simply put, so as not to jinx us.

MB

