



Despite being in an overwhelmingly Democratic state- Republican Gov. Larry Hogan remains popular in Maryland.

According to the latest Gonzales poll- a whopping 78 percent of voters approve of the job Gov. Hogan is doing.

One hot-button issue the governor has taken action on in the past is starting school after Labor Day.

He put forth an executive order back in 2016, but now the topic is being debated once again after the state Senate voted last month to let local school systems set their own start dates.

The bill now goes to the house, but Gov. Hogan has said before that if it is overturned, he would try to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.

The Gonzales poll asked Marylanders to weigh in and results are close.

56 percent said all public schools in Maryland should stay closed through Labor Day, while 40 percent believe that local school jurisdictions should decide when the school year begins.

While a majority of Marylanders approve the job Gov. Hogan is doing, the same cannot be said for President Donald Trump.

According to the poll- only 38 percent approve of the job President Trump is doing and 60 percent disapprove in Maryland.

And when it comes to the President declaring a national emergency to build a wall along the U.S. Mexico border, 67 percent of Marylanders disapprove and only 30 percent approve.

The Gonzales Poll surveyed 817 registered voters in Maryland between February 22 and March 1 and has a margin of error fo plus-or-minus 3.5 percent.

