



Police are searching for a suspect in a Glen Burnie Walmart armed robbery from Monday.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie, after an unknown man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store, police said.

Officers searched the area with the help of the police K-9 unit and police helicopter, but were unable to find the suspect.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The suspect is described as a 6’0″, 270 lbs man wearing dark clothing at the scene of the crime.

