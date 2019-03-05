



Baltimore County Police arrested three suspects in a robbery spree that targeted

Multiple agencies, including Baltimore Police, Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI, investigated a string of 80 robberies that started at a Game Stop on York Road on Nov. 28. Of the 80 robberies, 18 were in Baltimore County, 4 in Anne Arundel County and 54 were in Baltimore city.

Suspects arrested are:

Dontrell Eric Glover (27) of the 1800 block of W. Saratoga Street, 21223

Milek Anton Rankin (25) of the 2500 block of Hollins Street, 21223

Marquis Davon Moore (32) of the 100 block of Thomas Guidera Circle, 21229

All three suspects were charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, and first degree assault, with additional charges pending additional investigation.

All three suspects remain held on no bail status following bail review hearings Monday.

