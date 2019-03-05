



Baltimore is ranked among the top 10 foodie cities across the nation, according to Yelp.

Baltimore ranks no. 9 not only for its crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning, but because of its array of restaurants options from casual pubs to eateries with award-winning chefs.

Yelp suggests foodies try the sweet potato polenta at Water For Chocolate and the buffalo mushroom wrap at Annabel Lee Tavern.

The no. 1 foodie city was San Francisco followed by St. Louis, Mo and Honolulu.

Other cities in the top 10 are Plano, Tx (4), San Diego (5), Las Vegas (6), Richmond (7), Pittsburgh (8) and Austin (10).

Yelp’s data science team compared each cities new restaurants, ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos to reveal where Yelpers like to eat.

Read more on Yelp.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook