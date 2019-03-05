



Just weeks after successfully defending his WBA super featherweight title against Hugo Ruiz, Gervonta Davis may now have to defend his freedom- with the law.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis on February 27, following an altercation at a Virginia mall.

The warrant was filed on behalf of the accuser, about an incident that occurred February 17.

Fairfax County police said multiple attempts have been made to make Davis aware that he has an active warrant but all attempts have been unsuccessful.

Davis faces one count of assault and battery.

Davis was arrested earlier last year in September 2018 for his involvement in a fistfight in Washington D.C.

Davis and another man were charged with disorderly affray.

And again, in 2017, Davis was arrested on assault charges, his warrant was not served until a month after the incident.

This story is developing.