



Drivers, plan ahead. The Bradshaw Road overpass of I-95 will be closed for reconstruction beginning March 11.

The overpass is expected to reopen in spring of 2020.

The reconstruction of the Bradshaw Road overpass is part of the expanded Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension Program between MD 43 and north of MD 24.

In addition to the I-95 northbound roadway improvements, the program will replace several bridges that are more than 50 years old and provide new noise walls.

The ETL Northbound Extension Program will be completed in multiple segments and is expected to be open to traffic in 2023 through MD 152 and in 2026 through north of MD 24.

All traffic during the construction will be detoured to the Raphel Road overpass of I-95.

For more information on the I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension, click here.

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.