



The Anne Arundel County Fire Department went above and beyond for one of their own.

Michael and Karen Faherty were surprised when Michael’s co-workers arrived at their home with a special package…their new son.

The couple had adopted a baby boy and were waiting for the year-long process to be finalized.

When their adoption agency’s founder found out Michael was a firefighter, he decided to include the fire department in the heartwarming surprise.

Also included was an ambulance full of baby supplies to help make the new parent’s lives a little bit easier.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook