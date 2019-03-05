Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department went above and beyond for one of their own.
Michael and Karen Faherty were surprised when Michael’s co-workers arrived at their home with a special package…their new son.
The couple had adopted a baby boy and were waiting for the year-long process to be finalized.
When their adoption agency’s founder found out Michael was a firefighter, he decided to include the fire department in the heartwarming surprise.
Also included was an ambulance full of baby supplies to help make the new parent’s lives a little bit easier.
