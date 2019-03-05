



Amid continued calls for her resignation, the Harford County delegate accused of using a racial slur is back to work, seemingly for the first time since House of Delegates censured her last Thursday.

Delegate Lisanti reportedly hadn’t been seen in Annapolis in days, including Monday night when she was scheduled to introduce a bill.

But Tuesday, WJZ found her in her office, she says, back to work.

Since the censure vote, her office door has been seen only closed and locked, which is how WJZ crews found it again Monday afternoon, days after the delegate faced cameras and said she would not resign.

House Of Delegates Unanimously Votes To Censure Harford County House Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti

“You don’t walk away from crisis. You roll up your sleeves and get involved. You bring the community together,” said Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti.

Tuesday, she declined an interview, but told WJZ off camera, “I’m just here, trying to represent my constituents,”

WJZ asked why she did not show up to a Monday night committee hearing where she was scheduled to introduce a bill.

In her absence, only the opposition took the floor.

Del. Lisanti said she’d sent, “something asking that the bill be withdrawn,” calling it a mix up and an oversight.

The Health and Government Operations Committee said the proposed legislation was not withdrawn prior to the scheduled hearing.

Most recently, the Chair of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee also called for Del. Lisanti to resign.

