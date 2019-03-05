Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Taxes, Rich, Talkers, WalletHub


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As tax season is here, a study from the Wallethub finds that Maryland ranks as the 4th worst state to be rich from a tax perspective.

Wallethub calculated the share of one’s income that he or she contributed toward sales and excise taxes, property taxes and income taxes to find where people in different income brackets spend the most and least on taxes in the U.S.

Maryland ranked 23 for low income owners, 36 for middle income earners and 48 for high income earners.

Delaware ranked no. 1 for low income earners, second for middle income earners and 10 for high income earners.

Pennsylvania ranked 48 for low income earners, 47 for middle income earners and 40 for high income earners.

More findings from Wallethub can be found here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s