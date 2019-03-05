



Ready for warmer weather? Sorry, you’re going to have to wait until the weekend comes around.

An arctic front will cross the region Tuesday night with a few stray flurries, and a wind shift will allow even colder air into the state.



Our normal high for March 6 is 50 degrees, but tomorrow we may not even get to 30.

There’s even a chance for a rain and snow mix to come into the region Friday afternoon.

Warmer air is expected to arrive this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40’s Saturday and the upper-40’s Sunday.

