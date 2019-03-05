



A new Denmark study shows that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine do not increase the risk of autism.

So far, over 200 cases of the measles have been reported in five states across the country.

Maryland was one of those five states.

Suspected Measles Case In Maryland Being Evaluated

With the outbreak of measles across the country, doctors have noticed that some parents are choosing not to have their children vaccinated.

Now, doctors are hoping new research will send a life-saving message.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that causes a full-body rash and fever. It’s easily spread and can live up to two hours in the air.

Most of the cases of the measles have been reported amongst children who have not been vaccinated.

The World Health Organization listed “vaccine hesitancy” among its top-10 threats to global health.

“Because of unrealistic and irrational fears and a fraudulent paper that was published about autism and measles in 1998, a lot of concern has happened and parents who aren’t seeing this disease anymore are more afraid of the vaccine than the disease,” Scott Krugman, Vice Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Siani Hospital, said.

A new large-scale study debunks the link between vaccines and autism, according to medical professionals.

Danish researchers analyzed data from more than 650,000 children and less than one percent of those who received the vaccine were later diagnosed with autism.

“[Measles] is very significant, they cause long-term problems and they are preventable,” Krugman said. “You might as well prevent them with something that works and protects the community.”

The study also reports that children who got the vaccine were seven percent less likely to develop autism than children who didn’t get vaccinated.

