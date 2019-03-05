Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Chopper 13 is over the scene of an overturned trailer tractor on MD100 of I-97.
Anne Arundel County Fire units are on the scene after receiving a call for an overturned trailer tractor carrying paper supplies at around 12:25 p.m.
The roadway is shut down in both directions.
Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
This story is developing.
