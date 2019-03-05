



Prince George’s County Police are investigating a pedestrian-related hit and run that left one man hospitalized.

Police were called around 9:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Monument Ave. in Oxford Hill for a report of an injured person in the road.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old male who was in and out of consciousness in the road.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital suffering from head and leg trauma. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Upon investigation, police found surveillance footage that showed the victim trying to cross Monument Ave. when an unknown-colored Sedan traveling from Rivercrest Rd. merged onto Monument Ave. and hit the victim.

Video surveillance showed the Sedan slowed down before speeding back up toward the Beltway.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Operations Division at 301-731-4422.

