  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Monument Ave., Pedestrian related hit and run, Prince George's County, Syndicated, Talkers


OXFORD HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a pedestrian-related hit and run that left one man hospitalized.

Police were called around 9:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Monument Ave. in Oxford Hill for a report of an injured person in the road.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old male who was in and out of consciousness in the road.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital suffering from head and leg trauma. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Upon investigation, police found surveillance footage that showed the victim trying to cross Monument Ave. when an unknown-colored Sedan traveling from Rivercrest Rd. merged onto Monument Ave. and hit the victim.

Video surveillance showed the Sedan slowed down before speeding back up toward the Beltway.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Operations Division at 301-731-4422.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s