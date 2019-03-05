



Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once they arrived, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police learned that the victim was shot while in the 3200 block of Spaulding Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

