



Baltimore County police are searching for a burglar who broke into a spa in Dundalk in February.

The suspect reportedly broke into Sun Nails & Spa in the Logan Village Shopping Center just before midnight on Tuesday, February 26.



Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

The suspect forced entry through a back door of the store, located in the 3400 block of Dundalk Avenue, 21222, and can be seen in a surveillance video as he walks into the store with an unidentified female where he stole merchandise.

The woman’s face is not caught on camera.

Anyone who may have information on this crime or these criminals is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

