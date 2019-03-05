



Tonya Denise Decator and Devynne Kharter Smith have both been located unharmed and returned home.

Original Post, March 4, 2:32 p.m.: Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing grandmother and her 4-year-old granddaughter.

They were last seen leaving a funeral in the 2700 block of W North Avenue in Baltimore.

Tonya Denise Decator, 53, had permission to take her granddaughter, but neither have been seen since March 1.

Devynne Kharter Smith is 3-foot-5, 32 pounds with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat and multi-colored pants.

Please call 911 if you see them.

#BCoPD are searching for Tonya Denise Decator,53, who had permission to take her granddaughter, but neither have been seen since March 1st. Devynne Kharter Smith, 4, is 3'5", 32 lbs with green eyes, wearing a green coat and multi-colored pants. Please call 9-1-1. ^SV pic.twitter.com/w5WNDI50a4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 4, 2019

