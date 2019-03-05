



The second annual memorial ride for the late Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty last year, will be held on Memorial Day, May 27.

Amy Caprio’s husband, Tim, reached out last year for other mountain bikers in the Gunpowder area who would be interested in honoring his wife’s life.

A crowd of over 250 people came out in the rain to show their support. It was decided from that day on to continue the ride every year.

This year’s memorial, which happens to be on Amy’s birthday, will also include a 5K run in addition to the mountain bike rides. The event will be held at the Jerusalem Mill Village in Kingsville, Maryland. The bike ride will start at 8:30 a.m. following by the 5K memorial run starting at 8:45 a.m.

Registration before for the event is highly encouraged and can be done here. All proceeds will be going to the Amy Sorrells Caprio Scholarship at Towson Universty and Honor A Hero Project.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.