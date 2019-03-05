



A man was killed Monday night after being shot in the chest.

Baltimore Police found the victim in the 300 block of St. Joseph Street around 10:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A few hours earlier, another man was shot in the chest and killed in the 200 block of Douglas Court. This shooting happened around 7:08 p.m.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on either of these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

