LEONARDSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Health Department is investigating a suspected case of measles in the county, health officials said Tuesday.

A patient was evaluated at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department and was isolated within some hours after arrival Sunday between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Known potential contacts of the sick individual will be contacted if the case is confirmed.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that causes a rash and fever. It can be spread through coughing and sneezing.

Most individuals, health officials said, in the U.S. have been vaccinated against measles and are immune to developing it. However, those who are not vaccinated and have exposure to measles virus may develop the illness.

Measles can live up to two hours in the air when an infected person coughed or sneezed, even after the person has left the area, health officials said.

Symptoms include:

  • 7 – 14 days after infection:
    • Fever greater than 101 degrees
    • Runny nose
    • Red/watery eyes
    • Cough
  • 3-5 days later:
    • A rash of flat red spots begins to appear on the face and spreads downward over the entire body
    • Small red bumps can develop on top of the flat red spots
    • Red spots may join together to form larger red areas

If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately limit your exposure to other people by staying home.

