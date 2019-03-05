



The news of Luke Perry’s death shocked the country. The 52-year-old Hollywood actor suffered a massive stroke and died on March 4.

While it is a young age for a stroke, doctors said that it is not unheard of. In fact, 10 to 15 percent of people who have a stroke are under the age of 50.

“I first heard he had a stroke, he’s quite young for that,” Dr. William Ashley Jr. said. “We think [those 60 or older] but we do see them [at a young age.]”

Ashley is in the Department of Neurosurgery at Sinai Hospital. He said that strokes occur when there is not enough blood flow to the brain, or when there is internal bleeding in the brain.

“Strokes are a broad category,” he said. “We have some that happen when you don’t get enough blood to the brain. Those are Ischemic Strokes. Most are that. A whole other group is a kind that bleed and the ones that bleed can be sudden. They can happen from aneurysm ruptures or other ruptures.”

Ashely said that lifestyle and unhealthy habits can lead to strokes.

“Diet, exercise — or lack of exercise — genetics, smoking history, high blood pressure [can lead to strokes,]” he said.

The type of stroke that Perry suffered is still unknown. Ashley said that the aftermath of a stroke is often the worst.

“We worry about the stroke, but it’s not just the stroke alone,” he said. “It’s the time the event happens and the several days after that tell us the most of what’s going to happen.”

Ashley said that strokes are treatable, but catching them early is crucial.

“Stroke is something we can treat, and now we have ways that we can kind of cure stroke,” Ashley said. “So if you have something that seems like a stroke — numbness, tingling, weakness, problems with speech, or a severe headache — go get care right away.”

Ashley also said that the evolution of technology has helped treat strokes.

Now, if a vessel is blocked, doctors can go in with small wires and tubes and remove the blood clot.

Ashley said statistics show that for every person who has a stroke, if they survive, they lose an average of 36 years off their life with 1.2 billion neurons lost.

“As we becoming better at finding strokes and understanding what happens, we see more being diagnosed in those young folks,” he said. “Now we know it’s not just older people, it can be younger, too. That’s what guides us into getting people to care more quickly.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook