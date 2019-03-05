



A cold airmass will get even colder tomorrow.

An arctic front will cross the region Tuesday night with a few stray flurries and a wind shift which will allow even colder dry air into the state.

Our normal high for March 6 is 50 degrees and tomorrow we may not even get to 30.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid to upper teens which are well below our normal low which is now 30 degrees.

Slightly warmer and less breezy conditions will arrive on Thursday, but clouds and a slight risk of some rain and snow may occur on Friday.

Warmer air will make a surge into the area over the weekend. Stay warm, spring is really only a little over two weeks away! Bob Turk

