  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold airmass will get even colder tomorrow.

An arctic front will cross the region Tuesday night with a few stray flurries and a wind shift which will allow even colder dry air into the state.

Our normal high for March 6 is 50 degrees and tomorrow we may not even get to 30.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid to upper teens which are well below our normal low which is now 30 degrees.

Slightly warmer and less breezy conditions will arrive on Thursday, but clouds and a slight risk of some rain and snow may occur on Friday.

Warmer air will make a surge into the area over the weekend.  Stay warm, spring is really only a little over two weeks away! Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s