



It is Mardi Gras Day!! Not a huge deal here, though Ash Wednesday will be. But the party day before the period of introspection is a big day on the “we’re coming out of Winter” calendar. I point this out because we are going into the wind chill cellar and will need a mental boost to get through the next 36 hours.

No big issues today, just honestly cold with a high of 37°, a full 13 degrees below normal. But later on the breeze amps up, then becomes a wind, then wind chill becomes the weather headline. Understand this will not be the coldest temps we have seen this Winter but the wind chills will be thusly: 5° tonight, 19° tomorrow, and 16° tomorrow night. That is cold, and that is why my lead is “it’s Mardi Gras Day!”

VERY SOON the Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley credit card commercials will entertain us during the National Basketball tourney. The beautiful voice of Jim Nance will tell us the Masters is a tradition like no other, and the ump will say, “Play ball”,…for real. You regular readers know I am always looking for signposts, directional markers to lead us out of the dark and cold. A month ago all we had was “Valentine’s Day.” Now we have a list of events that lead to Spring for real.

After some for real cold.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook