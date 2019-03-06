



Maryland State Police have arrested a Carroll County man on charges related to an alleged road rage incident in February in Baltimore County.

Thomas Fox, 40, of Westminster, Md., is charged with first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000.

He was released on $5,000 bond.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on February 3, a trooper responded to the area of the inner loop of I-695 at Southwestern Boulevard on a report of a hit-and-run crash.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Dundalk told the trooper he was traveling on southbound I-95 in his Nissan Altima when a Jeep Liberty swerved into his lane.

The victim flashed his lights at the Jeep to show he was in the lane, but the driver of the Jeep, identified as Fox, followed the victim onto the inner loop of I-695, and forced the Nissan onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash.

Once on the shoulder, the Jeep reportedly sideswiped the Nissan’s driver side and pulled in front of him.

The Jeep then came to an abrupt stop which led to the Nissan striking it in the rear spare tire. The victim told police Fox left his car with an unknown object in his hand, leading the victim to drive away before returning to the scene about 15 minutes later.

The victim recorded some of the incident on his cellphone, which helped investigators identify Fox and locate him at his Westminster home.

