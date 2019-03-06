



Acting Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, will face questions from Baltimore City Council this week as part of his hearing confirmation process.

The former New Orleans police superintendent was tasked by Mayor Catherine Pugh to lead the Baltimore City Police Department.

“What are you gonna do as commissioner to fix the corruption in your police department,” Antoine Rushing, a Baltimore resident, said.

Pugh and the Baltimore City Council were criticized in handling the background check process for the last commissioner.

When it surfaced, former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa repeatedly failed to file tax returns.

In December, De Sousa pleaded guilty in federal court.

Harrison has been acting commissioner for almost a month. He has met at various community forums and appeared before the media after high profile arrests.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook