



The Ravens released veteran safety Eric Weddle on Tuesday night clearing the way for him to join a new team when the league year officially opens next Wednesday. As always, football fans took to Twitter with their reactions and some went so far as to try and recruit Weddle personally to join their favorite team.

There was just one problem. They were recruiting the wrong man.

See, Eric Weddle, the safety, has a Twitter handle of @weddlesbeard. But fans were sending their messages to @ericweddle, who is not an NFL safety but rather a journalist for WFYI, a National Public Radio affiliate in Indianapolis. An absolutely understandable mistake, but one that of course led to some hilarity.

Trying to explain to my 6 year old why my phone keeps buzzing. She seemed incredulous w/ the explanation. — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Weddle the NPR host’s phone reportedly buzzed for ten straight minutes with notifications from fans entreating him to come join their team. Though the continuous notifications likely got old after awhile, Weddle did have some fun with the people in his mentions.

34 was a good year. https://t.co/eH0zw4Q0A8 — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

No – really despise all their songs. https://t.co/qqDJneGNe5 — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Some Twitter users even noticed that this Weddle’s profile pic was missing the epic beard that Weddle has become known for in recent years. It didn’t stop them from courting him.

I am not nerdy, rob. https://t.co/tpIx6MDvUT — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Weddle took it one step further later in the day by posting a new profile pic of his face photoshopped onto the NFL player’s.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of the story is that the NPR host isn’t a football fan. He told ESPN that he has been to just one game in his life.

“I am not a football or NFL fan at all,” he told ESPN. “I think I’ve been to one NFL game — Buffalo Bills — when I lived by their stadium for a brief spell in high school. I don’t follow any college or professional sports.”

As always, check who you’re tweeting at. Sometimes it’s not the person you’re looking for.