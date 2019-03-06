



Alex Trebek, iconic “ Jeopardy ” host, has announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The host released an unlisted Youtube video Wednesday announcing his diagnosis.

The game show host said he fully intends to beat the low survival rates statistics for the disease.

“Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy for three more years! So help me, keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you,” he said.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak also tweeted support for Trebek.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Support is pouring in for the longtime host on social media.

This story is developing. Read more on CBS LA.

