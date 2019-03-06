Baltimore (WJZ)– An investigation is underway after a woman is found shot to death inside a Dundalk home.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on March 5th Baltimore County Police responded to the 1700 block of Brookview Road for a possible homicide.

A concerned family member called 911, from another location, to report the incident.

County officers entered the residence and located the victim inside the bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as 47 year old Janice Lynn Dipietrantonio.

The suspect, identified as another family member, was immediately taken into custody.

Addition information will be released once the suspect has been charged with the murder.