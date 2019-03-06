



A House Committee is hearing two bills, one to legislate marijuana limits, and one to let the voters decide.

Delegate Eric Luedke’s bill would legalize marijuana use with limits.

“I believe cannabis prohibition has failed,” he said. “It would not only legalize it, but it would also regulate and tax it.”

Luedtke’s bill proposes to establish a cannabis regulation division in the comptroller’s office, and provide the state with a new revenue stream.

Another bill proposed by Delegate David Moon puts the question to the voters.

“Ideally we would just pass a bill saying, ‘We’re going to make recreational cannabis legal, but if people are still hesitant then I think the referendum is the move that allows us to just open it to the voters to make the final call,” Moon said.

A recent Goucher Poll showed that 57 percent of people favor legalizing marijuana, with just 37 percent opposed.

The first step of the bills is to have them out of the House Committee and onto the Full House floor for a vote.

