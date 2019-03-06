Comments
BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County detectives seized containers of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and other items during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.
At 6:59 p.m., detectives with a CDS canine gave a positive alert of the car and a search was conducted. Detectives found the following items in the car:
- 16 flip top containers of suspected crack cocaine (Approximate street value $604.00)
- 6 black top vials of suspected heroin (approximate street value $679.00)
- a cap and ball revolver converted to fire .45 caliber ammunition
The driver and passenger were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Driver: Tara Renee Holland Passenger: Siterria Chavonne Gamble
The driver, identified as Tara Renee Holland, 24, of Baltimore, was charged with:
- Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun on person
- Possession of handgun by felon
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Firearm in use of felony
- CDS dist with a firearm
- Firearm with a drug trafficking crime
The passenger, identified as Siterria Chavonne Gamble, 23, of Baltimore, was charged with:
- Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun on person
- Possession of handgun by felon
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Firearm in use of felony
- CDS distribution with a firearm
- Firearm with a drug trafficking crime
