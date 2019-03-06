



Anne Arundel County detectives seized containers of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and other items during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.

At 6:59 p.m., detectives with a CDS canine gave a positive alert of the car and a search was conducted. Detectives found the following items in the car:

16 flip top containers of suspected crack cocaine (Approximate street value $604.00)

6 black top vials of suspected heroin (approximate street value $679.00)

a cap and ball revolver converted to fire .45 caliber ammunition

The driver and passenger were arrested and the vehicle was seized.



Driver: Tara Renee Holland Passenger: Siterria Chavonne Gamble

The driver, identified as Tara Renee Holland, 24, of Baltimore, was charged with:

Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun on person

Possession of handgun by felon

Illegal possession of ammunition

Firearm in use of felony

CDS dist with a firearm

Firearm with a drug trafficking crime

The passenger, identified as Siterria Chavonne Gamble, 23, of Baltimore, was charged with:

Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun on person

Possession of handgun by felon

Illegal possession of ammunition

Firearm in use of felony

CDS distribution with a firearm

Firearm with a drug trafficking crime

