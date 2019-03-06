  • WJZ 13On Air

BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County detectives seized containers of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and other items during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.

At 6:59 p.m., detectives with a CDS canine gave a positive alert of the car and a search was conducted. Detectives found the following items in the car:

  • 16 flip top containers of suspected crack cocaine (Approximate street value $604.00)
  • 6 black top vials of suspected heroin (approximate street value $679.00)
  • a cap and ball revolver converted to fire .45 caliber ammunition

The driver and passenger were arrested and the vehicle was seized.


Driver: Tara Renee Holland                                    Passenger: Siterria Chavonne Gamble

The driver, identified as Tara Renee Holland, 24, of Baltimore, was charged with:

  • Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Loaded handgun on person
  • Possession of handgun by felon
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Firearm in use of felony
  • CDS dist with a firearm
  • Firearm with a drug trafficking crime

The passenger, identified as Siterria Chavonne Gamble, 23, of Baltimore, was charged with:

  • Possession/PWID cocaine & heroin
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Loaded handgun on person
  • Possession of handgun by felon
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Firearm in use of felony
  • CDS distribution with a firearm
  • Firearm with a drug trafficking crime

