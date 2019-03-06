  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Child sexual abuse, Delaware, Local TV, Wilmington


DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware psychiatrist has lost his medical license after being accused of having sex with his patients, keeping unlicensed guns in his office and repeatedly prescribing drugs in a careless manner in the years since he sexually abused two girls.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline revoked the license of Gregory Villabona on Tuesday, ending more than 15 years of efforts to contain alleged professional misconduct.

Villabona’s license was temporarily suspended after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse in 2002 in Maryland.

The board said he later violated orders to stop treating minors without adult supervision, had sex with adult female patients and irresponsibly gave drugs to a patient who overdosed.

Villabona said another suspension should have been the maximum penalty.

