



A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife in Dundalk Tuesday evening.

Kevin Anthony Dipietrantonio, 51, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a no bond status.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 1700 block of Brookview Road for a possible homicide around 6:30 p.m.

A concerned family member called 911, from another location, to report the incident.

County officers entered the residence and located the victim inside the bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as 47-year-old Janice Lynn Dipietrantonio.

Police said the couple did have several prior contacts with police that were domestic related incidents and believe that Tuesday’s homicide was a culmination of their tumultuous relationship.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook