DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife in Dundalk Tuesday evening.

Kevin Anthony Dipietrantonio, 51, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a no bond status.

Kevin Dipietrantonio.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 1700 block of Brookview Road for a possible homicide around 6:30 p.m.

A concerned family member called 911, from another location, to report the incident.

County officers entered the residence and located the victim inside the bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as 47-year-old Janice Lynn Dipietrantonio.

Police said the couple did have several prior contacts with police that were domestic related incidents and believe that Tuesday’s homicide was a culmination of their tumultuous relationship.

Comments
  1. Tonja Bell (@tonjabell) says:
    March 6, 2019 at 6:56 am

    Bury that husband so far under the jail that he never sees daylight again. He has been the worst human being on earth to Janice. He has abused her for years! Fry him!!!!

