BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ve seen a bird fly, you’ve seen a plane fly too. But have you ever seen an elephant on a plane fly?

Dumbo, the popular Disney elephant, will be seen on Spirit Airline’s Dumbo-themed aircraft at BWI Marshall Airport on Wednesday until Thursday  morning.

The airline, working in partnership to promote Disney’s Dumbo in theaters March 2019, has this aircraft flying all over the country.

The plane began in Orlando, continued on to San Juan, Fort Lauderdale and now Baltimore/Washington in its first day of service.

The aircraft will travel starting Thursday across the country for the next two months.

