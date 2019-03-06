



Authorities in Texas say Baltimore police have asked for more time before they pick up a man accused of killing his wife and blaming her death on a panhandler.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Joe Elizardi said a Baltimore detective requested a five-day extension Tuesday. That means 52-year-old Keith Smith and his 28-year-old daughter, Valeria Smith, could remain in Texas until March 20. They agreed to be extradited Monday.

TIMELINE: What We Know About The Jacquelyn Smith Case

Jacquelyn Smith was fatally stabbed last year. Her husband said she rolled down her window to give money to a panhandler, who stabbed her.

But Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Sunday that story wasn’t true and Smith’s husband and step-daughter are facing first-degree murder charges. He says they were arrested in Texas and were preparing to leave the country.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)