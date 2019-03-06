



A Frederick family’s home is damaged from a fire early Wednesday morning that broke out in their second floor, officials said.

Frederick County fire crews were dispatched around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday to a residential home in the 100 block of Wheeler Lane in Frederick.

Units first on the scene located the fire to the second floor bedroom, extending to the attic.

It took 30 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, officials said.

There were no injuries. Seven family members were inside the home at the time of the blaze and credited the smoke alarm as the reason they were able to make it out safely.

The Frederick County Fire Marshall’s is investigating the cause, but estimates damages at $75k.

