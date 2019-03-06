  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman shot and killed in Baltimore last week was helping a friend flee from a domestic assault, according to charging documents.

Ramon Burks, 25, was charged in High’s killing.

Courtesy Kaylyn High’s family via Wylie Funeral Home.

Kaylyn High, Fatally Shot In Head, Wasn’t Intended Target

According to Burks’ charging documents, a 22-year-old woman rushed High to Johns Hopkins following the shooting.

Ramon Burks, 25, charged in Kaylyn High’s death.

The woman told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with her child’s father, Burks, in the 300 block of East 22 Street.

Burks allegedly punched the woman multiple times in the face, according to the report.

The woman got into her car to leave and drove passed the defendant when he allegedly pulled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shot in at the car twice, striking High who was in the passenger seat, in the head.

Despite medical efforts, High was pronounced dead.

Burks was charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

High was also the niece of a Letrice Gant, Baltimore’s Ceasefire organizer, according to The Baltimore Sun.

High’s funeral will be held Saturday.

