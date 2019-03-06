



Another chance for winter precipitation before we spring forward.

On Friday, some residual cold air mixed with precipitation could bring a wintry mix into the Baltimore area — north and west of the city.

On #WJZ Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday morning at 2am! pic.twitter.com/dR41fwBYjC — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 6, 2019

Western Maryland will see more snow.

At this time, it’s still too early to tell exactly how much we’ll get.

Going into Saturday, the precipitation will begin to clear out and temperatures will warm up.

By Sunday, mild temperatures will be in the area, but a chance of rain is likely.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system.

