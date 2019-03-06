



The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore welcomed a female Addra gazelle calf earlier this winter.

“Magpie” was born December 1 to parents Pipit and Mukuru.

The Zoo’s herd is now made up of five animals.

“The females, Wren and Pipit, are named for birds and so the animal care team has kept with the theme and named this little calf Magpie,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager. “Magpie has been living with her mom in the warm comfort of her barn this winter, as Addra typically live in a warmer African climate,”

The Addra gazelle is the largest and tallest gazelle species. They are native to Africa’s Sahara desert region, they are critically endangered due to habitat loss and overhunting.

“For now, Magpie will remain behind-the-scenes with the herd, including male calf Merle that was born in November,” said Cantwell. “Based on the weather, we anticipate it will be mid-April before she and Merle will make their public debut.”

The calf’s birth was a result of a recommendation from a species survival plan coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

