MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County school teacher faces child pornography charges.
Detectives said an extensive investigation led them to Daemon Alan Dartouzos of Germantown.
Dartouzos worked as a physical education teacher at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda, Md.
Currently, investigators don’t believe the child pornography images found in this investigation involved any students.
