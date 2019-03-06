  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County school teacher faces child pornography charges.

Detectives said an extensive investigation led them to Daemon Alan Dartouzos of Germantown.

Dartouzos worked as a physical education teacher at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda, Md.

Currently, investigators don’t believe the child pornography images found in this investigation involved any students.

