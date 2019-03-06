



Spring is coming. And it brought flowers!

After days of teasing on social media, the National Mall tweeted out their official peak bloom predictions for the famous Yoshino trees in the Tidal Basin.

The peak bloom dates will span between April 3-6.

According to the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s website, there are five bloom stages in the months leading up to Peak Bloom.

Stage 1: Green color starts to sprout in buds, running mid to late February to early March.

Stage 2: Florets become visible in early to mid-March an average of 16-21 days to Peak Bloom.

Stage 3: The extension of florets, runs an average of 12-17 days to Peak Bloom.

Stage 4: Peduncle Elongation, runs an average of 5-10 days to Peak Bloom.

Stage 5: The Puffy White stage, where the blooms begin to appear white and full, an average of 4-6 days to Peak Bloom.

In 1912, the first trees were planted after 3,000 cherry trees were gifted in coordination between two governments of Japan and U.S.

In a ceremony on March 27, 1912, First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted the first two trees of Japan on the north bank of the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park.

Since then, the festival has expanded over the years to what it is today, composed of more than 50 events and programs.

The 2019 Cherry Blossom Fest runs from March 20-April 14. It includes an opening ceremony with performances including the “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live, debuting in North America at the festival.

The Blossom Kite Festival, a free event on March 30, has professionals and novices taking over the National Mall. You can bring your own kite or kids can build their own at a kite-making station. Kites can also be bought online.

Other events throughout the month include Petalpalooza, Blossom Bash Presented by iHeart Radio and the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk.

For more information on events and schedules for the Cherry Blossom Festival, learn more here.

