



A federal grand jury has indicted six individuals for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

According to the indictment, from Sept. through Dec. 2018, the defendants conspired to distribute fentanyl in Hagerstown and the surrounding area.

During the investigation, police seized $127,241.25 in cash, 12 luxury watches and more than two kilograms of fentanyl.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, and two kilograms is enough to kill one million people, 25 times the population of Hagerstown.

The indictment alleged that Lekeith Mitchell, 49, of Hagerstown, Md., maintained a residence which was used to manufacture, store distribute and use fentanyl.

Mitchell was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, maintaining a drug-involved premise and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

The indictment also revealed that Gary Washington, 38, of Smithsburg, Md., possessed a semi-automatic rifle in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Washington also allegedly possessed four loaded firearms.

Both Mitchell and Washington have previous felony convictions and are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Four other men were also charged throughout the course of the investigation.

If convicted, five of the six men face a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life for the fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

