



There are now two bills before Maryland legislators regarding the cost of prescription medications.

The bills would create a board to set prices. Right now, the drug companies set the prices of prescription medication.

“We’re here to say that we here in Maryland are going to make high-cost prescription drugs more affordable,” Vincent DeMarco, of Maryland Citizens Health Initiative, said.

Those backing the bills range from AARP to county executives.

For a Maryland man with Parkinson’s Disease, the proposed legislation would have big financial implications.

“My prescriptions, all in all, total about $3,800 a month,” Larry Zarzecki said.

If costs are high, manufacturers say research and development of new drugs are expensive.

“We talk about research and development,” … “We’re spending more dollars advertising these products.”

Supporters of the legislation are taking a page from Big Pharma’s advertising campaigns by running a radio ad campaign featuring Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“The Maryland Association of Counties debated and voted unanimously this morning to support these bills that may bring affordability to prescriptions,” Barry Glassman, a Harford County Executive, said.

Big Pharma will likely fight the proposed legislation.

If prices are regulated in Maryland, other states will likely follow suit.

