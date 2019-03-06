



DC Fire officials are trying to rescue a man who got stuck on a radio tower.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the worker became hypothermic and was unable to lower himself.

The first responders are in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue.

Update hi angle rescue 6001 Ga. Ave NW. Worker 120 ft up radio Tower became hypothermic and unable to lower himself. #DCsBravest are working to reach the individual and bring him to safety. Media staging Ga. Ave & Peabody St. NW. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/wzf3dWh1NE — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 6, 2019

The worker went up 120 feet and got stuck.

Firefighters are working to bring him down now.

