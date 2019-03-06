Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — DC Fire officials are trying to rescue a man who got stuck on a radio tower.
According to DC Fire and EMS, the worker became hypothermic and was unable to lower himself.
The first responders are in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue.
The worker went up 120 feet and got stuck.
Firefighters are working to bring him down now.
